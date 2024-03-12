Haggerty (arm) is batting leadoff as the designated hitter in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the A's.

Haggerty will return to game action Tuesday after missing most of the past week due to arm soreness, though he won't immediately return to playing the field. The 29-year-old had a .705 OPS in 52 games for Seattle last season and has struggled so far in spring training, going 1-for-13 through six games.