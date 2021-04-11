Haggerty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Haggerty will take a seat after starting four of the Mariners' last five games in the outfield, going 1-for-15 at the dish. Though he's been the primary beneficiary of extra work since Jake Fraley (hamstring) was placed on the injured list, Haggerty may need to show some signs of life offensively to continue earning regular playing time.