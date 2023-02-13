Haggerty (groin) has resumed baseball activities, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Divish reports that Haggerty underwent surgery to repair a grade 2 adductor strain, but the Mariners aren't confirming the operation. The 28-year-old was a pleasant surprise for Seattle in 2022 before the injury, contributing a .738 OPS with five homers and 13 stolen bases in 14 attempts over 201 plate appearances. If healthy, Haggerty should be a utility option for the Mariners in 2023 with the ability to play all three outfield spots with some history at both second and third base.
