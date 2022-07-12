Haggerty is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haggerty had started two of the past three games in the corner outfield, but he'll lose out on a spot in the lineup with Jesse Winker back in action Tuesday after completing his six-game suspension. The Mariners will be without center fielder Julio Rodriguez on Tuesday while he serves a one-game suspension, but manager Scott Servais will tab Adam Frazier to replace the 21-year-old All-Star in the outfield rather than Haggerty. Beginning with Wednesday's series finale in Washington, the Mariners will likely deploy an everyday outfield of Winker, Rodriguez and Dylan Moore through the All-Star break, resulting in Haggerty moving into a full-time reserve role.