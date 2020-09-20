Haggerty (forearm) continues to rehab at the alternate training site in Tacoma, but a 2020 return has been ruled out, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haggerty simply ran out of time for a return this season, as his forearm issues apparently aren't far enough along to make a return sometime during the final week of the season realistic. The 26-year-old was a solid utility option in his first tour of duty with the Mariners, slashing .260/.315/.400 with four doubles, one home run, six RBI, four stolen bases, four walks and seven runs across 13 games while logging at least one appearance at third base, both corner outfield spots and designated hitter.