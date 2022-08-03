Haggerty (forehead) is starting Wednesday against the Yankees.
Haggerty wasn't in the lineup over the last three games due to a cut on his foreahead, but he appeared as a pinch hitter Tuesday and went 2-for-2 with a solo homer and two runs. He'll start in right field while Kyle Lewis serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Pinch hit home run•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Not yet starting, but available•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Gets stitches, available off bench•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Cuts forehead•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Playing time likely to drop•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Productive out of bottom of order•