Haggerty hasn't played in a Cactus League game since Wednesday due to arm soreness, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Drayer adds that the utility asset is due to return to games "in the next day or two." Haggerty has had a rough spring at the plate thus far, hitting .077 (1-for-13) with a walk, a stolen base and three runs over six Cactus League games. However, the veteran will be counted on again to fill in at multiple infield and outfield positions during the 2024 campaign after producing a .255/.345/.382 slash line with 20 extra-base hits, 28 RBI and 23 stolen bases over 135 games for the Mariners in the last two seasons.