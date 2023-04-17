The Mariners placed Haggerty on the 7-day concussion injured list Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Haggerty crashed on his head while diving for a ball during Friday's game against the Rockies and hasn't been in the lineup since. Marco Gonzales will take his place on the roster after being reinstated from the paternity list.
