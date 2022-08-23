Haggerty (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Washington.
The 28-year-old was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to a lingering left shoulder injury, and he'll remain on the bench Tuesday despite Seattle's scheduled day off Monday. Haggerty still came off the bench Sunday and contributed a pair of stolen bases as a pinch runner, and he figures to be available Tuesday in a similar capacity.
