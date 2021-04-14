Haggerty is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Though he slugged a home run as part of a two-hit game in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader, Haggerty will find himself on the bench for the third time in four games. Jose Marmolejos will pick up the start in left field Wednesday, and he may rank ahead of Haggerty as the third member in Seattle's regular outfield after Mitch Haniger and Taylor Trammell. Both Marmolejos and Haggerty will likely see their opportunities decline, however, if Kyle Lewis (knee) is able to return from the injured list for the Mariners' upcoming five-game homestand.