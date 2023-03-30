Haggerty hit .290 (9-for-31) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI across 34 Cactus League plate appearances.
The valued utility player put together a line representative of his ability to contribute in a wide variety of offensive categories. Haggerty generated a solid .256 average and .738 OPS across 83 games last season, and the 28-year-old also contributed a career-high 13 stolen bases in the process. Haggerty's ability to fill in at every position except catcher and first base will be especially valued while the similarly versatile Dylan Moore (oblique) is on the injured list, which projects to be until mid-April.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Hitless in return to action•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Back in action Monday•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Expected back soon•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: On track for spring training•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Unlikely to return for playoffs•