Haggerty is starting at second base and batting sixth Wednesday in Houston. He has now started five of the last six games.

Dylan Moore is slumping, and meanwhile, Haggerty is hitting .429 with one home run, two steals and a 4:3 K:BB over his last six games (14 at-bats). It appears Seattle is going to play the hot hand at the keystone, and right now that's Haggerty, whose speed makes him noteworthy in deeper roto leagues.