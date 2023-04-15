Haggerty went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Rockies on Friday.

Haggerty swiped his third bag of the season following his second-inning walk, with that pair of developments serving as his only offensive contributions on the night. The 28-year-old has struggled plenty at the plate early with just a .118 average through 19 plate appearances, but his defensive versatility continues to be valued, especially while fellow utility asset Dylan Moore (oblique) remains sidelined.