Haggerty went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Haggerty reached base via a seventh-inning walk and proceeded to steal second for his fifth stolen base of the year. The 27-year-old has already surpassed his total from 2020, although he only played in 13 games a season ago. The steals haven't been enough to cover for his lack of production at the plate, as he's slashing .200/.254/.327 with two home runs, five RBI, 10 runs scored and a 4:18 BB:K.