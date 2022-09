Haggerty is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haggerty missed a few contests with a finger injury before rejoining the lineup Wednesday, and he'll take a seat Friday after going 2-for-7 with a double, a walk and a run over the past two games. Mitch Haniger will move to right field while Carlos Santana serves as the designated hitter.