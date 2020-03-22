Haggerty (elbow) remains a candidate for one of the two projected final Opening Day roster spots, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Haggerty was still sidelined by elbow soreness when spring training was suspended, but the time off he's currently receiving will likely help him return to full health before play resumes. The 25-year-old had acquitted himself very well prior to being sidelined, hitting .357 (5-for-14) with three doubles, two RBI and one run across eight Cactus League games. Haggerty is capable of playing both second base and the outfield and is competing with Tim Lopes, Jose Marmolejos and Dylan Moore for one of the aforementioned spots.