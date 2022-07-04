Haggerty isn't in the lineup Monday against the Padres.
Haggerty recently drew four consecutive starts and went 4-for-12 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a steal during that time. However, he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game while Marcus Wilson starts in right field and bats ninth.
