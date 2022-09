Haggerty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's the third straight game on the bench for Haggerty, who returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing some time with a finger injury. It's unclear if the 28-year-old aggravated the injury or if he's simply fallen out of favor for playing time. Taylor Trammell will start in right field and bat ninth Sunday.