Haggerty went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two total RBI, two total runs and a stolen base during Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Padres.

The 28-year-old rejoined the lineup Tuesday after sitting out the past two games, and he helped power Seattle's offense from the bottom of the order. Haggerty now has a .303/.343/.485 slash line for the season, though that's come in only 35 plate appearances.