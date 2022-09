Haggerty went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Haggerty was able to make some modest contributions out of the No. 8 spot in the order, with his stolen base extending his career-best total in that category. The 28-year-old now has reached safely in five of his last six games, and he's carrying an impressive .284/.346/.461 slash line across 157 plate appearances.