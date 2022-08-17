Haggerty will start in left field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

The recent returns of Julio Rodriguez, Mitch Haniger and Dylan Moore from the injured list were expected to cost Haggerty playing time, but the 28-year-old has performed too well for the Mariners to remove him from an everyday role. Haggerty, who will be making his fifth consecutive start in the corner outfield Wednesday, is slashing a sublime .339/.377/.554 with two home runs, three stolen bases, 10 RBI and nine runs in 22 games since the All-Star break.