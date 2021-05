Haggerty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Taylor Trammell will get some reps in left field Sunday, but Haggerty -- who has started three of the last four games -- still appears to have the upper hand for playing time at the position. Realistically, however, both Haggerty and Trammell are merely keeping the seat warm in the outfield for top prospect Jarred Kelenic, who could be summoned from Triple-A Tacoma any day now.