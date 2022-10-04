site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: To IL with groin strain
Haggerty was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left groin strain.
This obviously ends Haggerty's regular season. The 28-year-old outfielder hit .256/.335/.403 with five home runs and 13 steals in 201 plate appearances.
