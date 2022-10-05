Haggerty (groin), who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Tuesday, isn't expected to be available to return during the Mariners' upcoming postseason run, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haggerty was diagnosed with what appears to be a fairly significant left groin strain after he exited Monday's loss to the Tigers with the injury. He was spotted walking around in the clubhouse Tuesday with the assistance of crutches, but the Mariners anticipate that Haggerty will avoid surgery to address the injury. The 28-year-old closes the 2022 campaign with a .256/.335/.403 slash line to go with five home runs and 13 stolen bases over 201 plate appearances.