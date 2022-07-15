Haggerty went 3-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run and three total runs scored in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

His drive to center field bounced in front of the Rangers' Leody Taveras, and Haggerty turned on the jets from there. It was just the second homer of the year for the outfielder, who has a pair of three-hit efforts in his last five games. He's slashing .283/.327/.478 with five RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases through 49 plate appearances. The switch hitter doesn't have a clear path to everyday at-bats, but he should challenge the righty-hitting Dylan Moore for playing time in right field in the immediate future.