The Mariners have selected Peete with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A year ago Peete intrigued as both a pitcher and shortstop, but he suffered an elbow injury last August and has not returned to the mound competitively, instead focusing on impressing scouts as a position player. A 6-foot-2, 193-pound lefty hitter from Georgia, Peete won't turn 18 until August, so he is one of the youngest, most projectable position players in the draft. Peete has plus bat speed and projects to develop 20-plus homer power, although he has a very aggressive approach, so there could be a lot of strikeouts against pro pitching, at least initially. The mystery surrounding his elbow injury, which he never got surgery on, and questions about how much he'll hit and whether he'll outgrow shortstop, are reasons he didn't come off the board earlier, but Peete has a ton of tools - he is also a plus runner - and upside to dream on.