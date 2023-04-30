Trammell (hand) was activated off the 10-day injured list by Seattle on Sunday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Trammell has missed the first month of the season while recovering from a hand injury he suffered while working out in the offseason. The 25-year-old hit well in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma with a .345 average along with two homers and three stolen bases. Trammell likely will rotate in the outfield now that he's back in Seattle while getting starts mostly in the corner-outfield spots.