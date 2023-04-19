Trammell (hand) went 1-for-5 with a double in Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Tuesday.
Making his season debut after suffering a broken hamate bone in his right hand, Trammell played a full nine innings in center field. The 25-year-old, who hit under .200 in each of his first two big-league stints in 2021 and 2022, may remain with the Rainiers once his recovery is deemed complete.
More News
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Playing for Tacoma on Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Closing in on rehab games•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: To play in extended spring•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Shifts to injured list•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Likely ready by mid-April•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Progressing in recovery•