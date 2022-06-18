Trammell went 2-for-3 an RBI single, a walk and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Trammell made plenty of noise out of the bottom of the order, putting together one of four multi-hit efforts for the Mariners on the night. The 24-year-old has cooled off after a hot start to his first big-league stint of 2022, but he's mustered a .333 average (4-for-12) with a double, a home run and two RBI overall in his last five games.