Trammell was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Trammell has batted just .133/.278/.333 across 20 games in the big leagues this season. He could see some playing time in left field while Jarred Kelenic (foot) and AJ Pollock (hamstring) are out, but Cade Marlowe and Dylan Moore might be the preferences there.