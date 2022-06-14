Trammell went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Twins.

Trammell brought Seattle to within one run with a 423-foot solo blast to center field in the seventh inning, but Seattle opted to pinch hit for him when his next at-bat came up in the ninth. Monday's homer was his second overall and first in a span of 14 contests, though some of those appearances have come off the bench. Trammell has struggled with a .185/.290/.407 slash line through 11 games in June.