The Mariners have selected McGraw with the 92nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Before suffering a season-ending elbow injury and opting for an internal bracing procedure, McGraw had been Wake Forest's No. 2 starter during his redshirt junior season behind No. 7 overall pick Rhett Lowder. While he lacks the overall start-to-start consistency of Lowder and has a 2019 Tommy John surgery on his resume in addition to the latest elbow procedure, McGraw showcased a sharp mid-80s slider and a fastball that sat around 95-to-98 miles per hour earlier this spring. McGraw boasts good athleticism on the mound and has the potential to develop into a serviceable big-league starter, but it will likely hinge on him rebounding well from his recent elbow surgery.