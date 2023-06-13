The Mariners selected Adcock from Double-A Arkansas on Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

With Penn Murfee (elbow) headed back to the injured list, the Mariners will call on Adcock to fill Murfee's spot in the bullpen. The 26-year-old righty has been impressive in Double-A, logging a 2.08 ERA and 0.62 WHIP across 12 appearances. However, his lack of experience beyond Double-A makes him a very risky fantasy option. Robbie Ray (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room for Adcock on the 40-man roster.