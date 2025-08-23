Seattle activated Robles (shoulder) off the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Robles had been on the shelf since early April due to a small fracture in the humeral head of his left shoulder. He has been rehabbing with Triple-A Tacoma and batted .310 with a home run, nine RBI and two stolen bases during the eight-game rehab stint. While Robles has now been activated off the IL, he's still facing a 10-game suspension for throwing his bat toward a pitcher during the rehab assignment; however, because Robles' appeal hasn't yet been ruled on by MLB, Robles is able to play and is expected to be in Seattle's lineup against the Athletics on Saturday, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Dylan Moore was designated for assignment Saturday to make room for Robles on the 26-man and 40-man rosters.