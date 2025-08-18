Robles (shoulder) went 0-for-1 in a rehab game Sunday with Triple-A Tacoma before he was ejected from the game in the third inning.

Through the first five games of his rehab assignment, Robles has gone 5-for-15 with two doubles, two stolen bases, four RBI and two runs, but his return from the 60-day injured list may be further delayed by his actions in Sunday's contest. During his third-inning plate appearance, Robles took exception to an inside pitch by Las Vegas right-hander Joey Estes and threw his bat in the direction of the pitcher, which resulted in Robles' immediate ejection. Robles later apologized for throwing the bat in a post on his personal Instagram account, but he could still receive a suspension for the incident. The 28-year-old has been on the injured list since April 7 due to a small fracture and separation in his left shoulder and is expected to require about 40-to-50 at-bats during his rehab assignment before the Mariners activate him.