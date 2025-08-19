Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Robles received a 10-game suspension for throwing his bat in a Triple-A rehab game Sunday, and he is expected to appeal the ban, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Robles has gone 5-for-15 with two doubles during the rehab assignment, but he was also hit by three pitches before the inciting pitch that struck him Sunday, which was ruled a strike since he swung the bat. The suspension, whether it remains at 10 games or is reduced, won't begin until the outfielder is activated from the injured list. The Mariners will have to play a man down during the ban, so the club seems likely to wait until MLB rosters expand Sept. 1 before reinstating Robles.