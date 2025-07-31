Robles (shoulder) hit on the field ahead of Wednesday's game in Sacramento against the Athletics for the first time since getting injured, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Robles is also throwing out to 150 feet, and the next hurdle for him to climb in his rehab will involve diving and sliding. Although it's encouraging to see that the 28-year-old outfielder has resumed swinging with both hands, he's still not expected to be cleared to return from a dislocated left shoulder until September at the earliest. Until Robles is healthy, Dominic Canzone and Dylan Moore should continue to make up a platoon for at-bats in right field for the Mariners.