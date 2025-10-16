Mariners' Victor Robles: Idle for Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robles isn't in the lineup Thursday for Game 4 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays.
Robles has gone just 3-for-26 (.115) in the postseason so far, so the Mariners will keep him on the bench Thursday. Dominic Canzone will take over in right field, moving Jorge Polanco into the DH spot and opening up second base for Leo Rivas.
