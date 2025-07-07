Robles (shoulder) may advance to baseball activities before the end of July, but he is not expected back before September, MLB.com reports.

Robles began the strength-building portion of his rehab from a dislocated left shoulder in early June, which is expected to last around six weeks before he advances to light baseball activity, and as of June 30 Robles was on track in his rehab. If he avoids setbacks, the strength-building portion of his rehab could conclude in mid-to-late July, at which point he could advance to baseball activity. It's not an exact timeline, as there could be setbacks or Robles could advance quicker than expected for the Mariners, but the company line seems to be September as an expected return date.