Robles (shoulder) has started playing catch and swinging a bat with his right hand, per MLB.com.

After working through the strength-building portion of his recovery from a dislocated left shoulder, Robles has now partially resumed baseball activities. The 28-year-old outfielder still isn't expected to return until September at the earliest, but it's encouraging to see he's progressing during his rehab. Dominic Canzone has taken over as Seattle's primary right fielder in Robles' stead, and J.P. Crawford should continue to serve as the club's everyday leadoff man for the time being.