Mariners' Victor Robles: Removed early with forearm injury

Robles was removed from Thursday night's contest against the Angels in the fifth inning with a right forearm injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Robles took a 97.9 mph sinker from Walbert Urena off his right forearm in the bottom of the third inning, and he was later replaced in the outfield by Weston Wilson before the top of the fifth. Robles had already entered the game in place of Julio Rodriguez (head), and Seattle will now operate especially short-handed for the remainder of the contest. More information on the status of Robles will likely come following the conclusion of Thursday's series finale.