Robles (shoulder) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 12, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Robles, who has been out since early April, is ready to make the next big step to return to action. Starting the rehab assignment Aug. 12 may place the outfielder ahead of schedule, but the Mariners are targeting 40 to 50 at-bats before he is activated off of the injured list. The 28-year-old will likely get a mix of playing time in the outfield and as a designated hitter as he returns to game action in Triple-A Tacoma.