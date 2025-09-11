Mariners' Victor Robles: Sitting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robles isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Robles will head to the bench for a second consecutive game Thursday after going 5-for-17 since coming back from his suspension. His absence will allow Luke Raley to start in right field while batting seventh.
More News
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Idle Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Third straight start in right field•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Returns from suspension•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Suspension trimmed to seven games•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Out of lineup again versus righty•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Snags steal in return•