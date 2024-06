Robles went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Getting the start in left field and batting eighth, Robles swiped his fifth bag of the season, but his first since joining the Mariners in early June. The 27-year-old has looked good so far in his short-side platoon role with Seattle, batting .353 (6-for-17) with two doubles.