Mariners' Victor Robles: Swipes three bags Sunday

Robles went 2-for-5 with three stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Guardians.

Robles doubled his stolen-base count for the season with his three steals Sunday -- he swiped just one bag over 12 games coming into the day while going 4-for-27 (.148). Robles has been limited to the short side of a platoon since returning from the IL in late May, though he could see more playing time in the short term with both Luke Raley (elbow) and Dominic Canzone (hamstring) dealing with injuries. Overall, Robles is slashing .242/.275/.273 with no home runs, two RBI and five runs scored across 69 plate appearances this year.