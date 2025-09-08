Mariners' Victor Robles: Third straight start in right field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robles will start in right field and bat eighth in Monday's game versus the Cardinals.
The right-handed-hitting Robles has started all three contests since being reinstated from a seven-game suspension, and this is the second of those that's been versus a right-hander. Robles has reached base twice in each of his first two games back from suspension and looks to have leap-frogged Dominic Canzone in the pecking order in right field.
More News
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Returns from suspension•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Suspension trimmed to seven games•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Out of lineup again versus righty•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Snags steal in return•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Activated off IL, suspension looms•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Handed 10-game suspension•