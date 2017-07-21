Marlins' Blake Anderson: Converted to mound
Anderson has been converted to pitching by the Marlins, making his debut on the mound Thursday for the team's affiliate in the Gulf Coast League and allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning.
Selected with the 36th overall pick as a catcher in the 2014 draft, Anderson failed to develop as a hitter, posting a .173/.274/.245 slash line in the low minors before injuring his shoulder in 2016. The 21-year-old will get another chance to provide some return on the organization's investment in him as a reliever, but the GCL is a long way from the majors.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...