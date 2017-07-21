Anderson has been converted to pitching by the Marlins, making his debut on the mound Thursday for the team's affiliate in the Gulf Coast League and allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning.

Selected with the 36th overall pick as a catcher in the 2014 draft, Anderson failed to develop as a hitter, posting a .173/.274/.245 slash line in the low minors before injuring his shoulder in 2016. The 21-year-old will get another chance to provide some return on the organization's investment in him as a reliever, but the GCL is a long way from the majors.