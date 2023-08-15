Garrett (7-3) earned the win Monday, allowing four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings against the Astros. He struck out one.

Garrett's now 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA over his last four starts (22 innings) after shutting out a powerful Astros lineup over five innings Monday. The 26-year-old left-hander's ERA is down to 3.91 with a 1.19 WHIP and 126:21 K:BB across 23 starts (122 innings) this season. Garrett's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Dodgers in his next outing.