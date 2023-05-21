Garrett didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Giants, allowing only one hit and one walk over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The southpaw exited a 0-0 tie after throwing 76 pitches and generating an impressive 29 called or swinging strikes. Garrett's eight strikeout tied his season high, set in his previous outing, while the quality start was his first of 2023. Toss out his 11-run disaster against Atlanta at the beginning of May, and Garrett sports a 2.56 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 41:6 K:BB through 38.2 innings while serving up only two homers. He could be headed for another ratio-spoiling start, however, as he lines up to take the mound next week in Coors Field.