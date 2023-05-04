Garrett (1-1) took the loss in Wednesday's 14-6 rout at the hands of Atlanta, surrendering 11 runs on 14 hits -- including four home runs -- and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

There's no silver lining here for Garrett. Most of the damage came in a seven-run second inning by Atlanta that saw the southpaw serve up three homers, before a Ronald Acuna blast in the fourth finally chased Garrett from the game. His ERA jumped from 2.45 to a bloated 5.81 after this effort, but it's possible to view this performance as an aberration, as the 25-year-old had been tagged for only one long ball over his first five appearances and 22 innings this season. Garrett will look to put this disaster behind him when he next takes the mound, which is likely to come early next week in Arizona.